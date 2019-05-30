Cabinet defers decision on rejig of holidays for government employees

The State Cabinet is learnt to have deferred action on the recommendation, by its sub-committee, to reduce the casual leaves (CL) in a year for government employees and to turn the day off on various jayanthis (birth anniversaries) and some religious occasions into restricted holidays.

The issue had come up before the Cabinet at its meeting on Monday but it decided to have more consultations with stakeholders before making a decision.

The sixth pay commission for State government employees had recommended that they should get one more day off on the fourth Saturday of every month, in addition to the one on second Saturdays.

The commission had said that getting a five-day week twice a month would help improve the work efficiency of employees. But it also put out a rider that it should not lead to any decrease in the number of working days.

The sub-committee, which looked into the recommendations by the commission on holidays, has concluded that the CLs should be reduced from 15 to 12 to make up for the declaration of the fourth Saturday as a holiday.

It has also suggested that holidays being declared on jayanthis, like Mahavir Jayanthi, Basava Jayanthi, Valmiki Jayanthi and Kanakadasa Jayanthi, and May Day should be withdrawn.

It has recommended that holidays on religious occasions like as Mahalaya Amavasya, Good Friday, and Id-Milad should be turned into restricted holidays.