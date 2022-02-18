Cabinet decides to reduce interview marks for KAS from 50 to 25

This is to bring about transparency in recruitment of gazette probationers

In an attempt to ensure transparency in recruitment of gazette probationers by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the State Cabinet on Friday decided to reduce the maximum marks prescribed for the interview from the present 50 to 25.

According to sources in the State Cabinet, the decision was taken to reduce corruption in the recruitment process. Allocating high marks for the interview would increase the scope of influencing the interviewers to give more marks which would impact the overall marks of candidates.

About eight months ago, the maximum marks for interview had been reduced from the earlier 200 to 50. However, the Cabinet thought that even 50 marks was too high as that would provide scope for tampering, sources noted. The total marks for the main examination would continue to be 1,250 marks.

Malpractices in KPSC appointments has been haunting the State for sometime. In this context, the Cabinet decided to approve the Karnataka Gazetted Probationers’ (Recruitment through competitive exams) Rules.

Budget in March first week

Meanwhile sources said that the state budget is expected to be presented in the first week of March. It is being said that it may be presented either on March 4 or 7.

The Cabinet is also learnt to have approved the revised estimate to civil and electricity works for laying pipeline for supplying medical oxygen to health centres in taluks and districts besides community health centres coming under the jurisdiction of Health and Family Welfare Department at a cost of Rs. 222.41 crore. This is expected to stabilize oxygen supply in all the government hospitals at taluk and district level.

The Cabinet is also learnt to have approved an estimate of about Rs. 86 crore for supplying piped drinking water supply to various villages in the districts of Hassan and Belagavi.