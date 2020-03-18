Cabinet decides to continue COVID-19 restrictions in Karnataka till March 31

Benglauru

18 March 2020 15:58 IST

The COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the State last week will continue till March 31. This includes closure of schools and colleges and clubs, malls and cinemas.

This decision was taken at a special Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday to discuss COVID and other emerging diseases.

While setting aside ₹200 crore for tackling COVID-19, the Cabinet has also decided to set up a special task force headed by Health and Medical Education Ministers, IT/BT Minister and Home Minister. The Chief Secretary will also be part of it. At the district level, the task force will be headed by deputy commissioners.

While hotels and restaurants will be open, mass gatherings and conferences are prohibited. Weddings, if already fixed, should be conducted on a small scale without a crowd.

“As of now Bengaluru will not be locked down completely, but we will take a call depending on the situation at a later stage,” Chief Minster B.S. Yediyurappa said.