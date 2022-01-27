Cabinet clears land for Shivaram Karanth layout

The Government has said that it will transfer rest of the land for the Shivaram Karanth layout when litigations are over.

Bengaluru

27 January 2022 22:44 IST

State Government to hand over 66 acres in Yelahanka hobli to Bangalore Development Authority

The State Government on Thursday decided to hand over 66 acres in Yelahanka hobli to Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for development of sites as part of the Shivaram Karanth Layout.

“The Government has to give land to BDA and as part of it, it has been decided to give 66.12 acres of litigation free land to BDA. There is about 400 acres of Government land in the area of which 66.12 acres is litigation-free,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told reporters after the Cabinet met here. He said that the decision on the transfer of the rest of the land would be taken as and when litigations over the land parcels are over.

He also said that the Government has approved extension of the 1.3-km-long Varthur flyover that is being built at a cost of ₹270 crore. The flyover will be extended to 1.92 km with a width of 100 m that would now cost ₹482 crore, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Government, he said, has also approved ₹287 crore to undertake survey of rural properties using drones. “This is a Union Government project and as part of it the State had received five drones from the Centre.”

Other decisions of the Government include approval of the purchase of 60 lakh metres of handloom at a cost of ₹73 crore towards the uniform of students from 1st to 10th standard under Vidya Vikasa programme and appointment of 400 veterinary doctors since 800 veterinary doctors post were lying vacant. The Government also decided to release 166 convicts undergoing life imprisonment in jails across the State on the basis of good behaviour, he added.

Session from Feb 14

The joint session of the Karnataka legislature will be held between February 14 and 25 in Bengaluru and the budget will be placed before the legislature in the first week of March, the Chief Minister said on Thursday.