Cabinet clears 2.93-km ropeway for Nandi Hills

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 20:11 IST

Nandi Hills, the famous tourism destination located about 60 km from Bengaluru city, is set to get an additional attraction as the State Cabinet on Friday gave green signal for development and operation of passenger ropeway.

The project will be undertaken at a cost of ₹93.4 crore under PPP model on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer basis. The ropeway will be 2.93 km long and will have 18 towers. It will take 28 minutes to complete a round trip through ropeway.

The ropeway will have 50 cabins with a capacity of 10 passengers in each cabin. The project will also include development of infrastructure to provide amenities like restaurant, food court, shops etc.

Expressing happiness about the State Cabinet clearing the long awaited ropeway project, Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who is also in-charge of Chickaballapur district, said, “Nandi Hills located in Chickaballpaur district has emerged as a popular weekend get away for youngsters due to its proximity to Bengaluru. Apart from its rich biodiversity, trekking trails and scenic beauty, the presence of historic Bhoganandishwara temple makes Nandi hills a potential must-see tourist destination in Karnataka.”