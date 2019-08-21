Cabinet berths reserved for rebel Congress, JD(S) MLAs: Eshwarappa

Newly inducted Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has said the vacant berths in the Council of Ministers have been kept for the JD(S) and Congress MLAs (now disqualified), who had supported the BJP.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday before proceeding to visit flood-hit areas in Bagalkot and Vijayapura district, Mr. Eshwarappa admitted that there were differences within the party about the new Cabinet formation.

He said some of the MLAs were upset and disappointed over not being inducted into the ministry and this was natural during government formation. “It is true that some of them are upset. But they will be pacified,” he said.

On the rebel MLAs of JD(S) and Congress, who have approached the apex court after being disqualified by the Speaker, he said some Cabinet berths have been reserved for them. He expressed confidence that the differences would be sorted out and the disgruntled MLAs would be pacified.