Cabinet berths allocated to new Ministers of Karnataka

Bengaluru

21 January 2021 12:57 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted Cabinet members.

Legislators Umesh Katti, Aravind Lumbavali, Nagaraju (MTB), C.P. Yogeshwar, R. Shankar, S. Angara and Murugesh Nirani were inducted into the Cabinet on January 13. While they have been allocated portfolios, some berths have been reshuffled.

C. Madhuswamy has been divested of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation portfolios and allocated Medical Education, Kannada and Culture departments.

The Chief Minister has kept the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Cabinet Affairs, Finance, Bangalore Development, Energy, Intelligence, Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics, Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios with himself.

The new portfolio allocation is as follows: