Cabinet approves two projects for CM’s home district

The State Cabinet on Wednesday approved two projects costing a total of ₹35 crore for Shivamogga, the home district of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

A Cabinet meeting presided by the Chief Minister approved the construction of a 60-bed Mother and Children Hospital at Shikaripura at a cost of ₹15 crore. It allotted three acres for the construction of the hospital building. The Karnataka Housing Board will grant the land, sources in the State Secretariat said.

In another decision, it approved a 100-feet ring road connecting the Shivamogga railway station and the Shivamogga-Hosapete Road at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a new branch of Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics on the premises of Vijyapaura district hospital with 100-bedded facility at an estimated cost of ₹55.56 crore.

The hospital will be named after Puttaraja Gawai Trauma and Orthopaedics Centre. Puttaraja Gawai was the doyen of Hindustani Classical Music.

Robotic surgery facility in Bengaluru

The Cabinet has also decided to establish a Sports Injury and Robotic Surgery Facility at Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedics in Bengaluru. The estimated cost of the facility will be ₹39.30 crore.

It approved the enhancement of Nutrition Allowance of Sports Hostel Residents on a par with the nutrition allowance fixed by the Sports Authority of India.

A decision was taken to sanction ₹15 crore for the construction of the District Court Complex building at Yadigir town.

For filling technical posts in the department of Health and Family Welfare, the Cabinet approved the Karnataka Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services (Recruitment) (Amendment) Rules, 2019. It is aimed at changing the method of recruitment, sources said.

The Cabinet approved a scheme for the amalgamation of Mysore Lamp Works Limited with Karnataka Minerals Corporation Limited. Both are state government undertakings.