Cabinet approves scheme for funding new backward taluks

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 12, 2022 20:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet on Friday approved a new scheme for development of aspirational taluks to address regional imbalances in the State. It included 49 indicators assigned by NITI Aayog following completion of the tenure of the Special Development Plan (SDP) launched as per the D.M. Nanjundappa Committee report on regional imbalances in the State.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy told reporters that owing to creation of new taluks by the State government from time to time, at present, the total number of taluks had touched 235. Of them, 40 new taluks have been created out of 114 most backward, more backward, and backward taluks. Hence, the number of taluks coming under the SDP have increased to 154.

For allocations of funds for new taluks separately, the Cabinet decided to revisit the SDP and officials of the Planning and Statistics Department would make plans for allocation of funds, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An expenditure of ₹28,429 crore has been incurred till now under the SDP as per the recommendations of the Nanjundappa committee report. A Cabinet sub-committee was constituted to study the utilisation of funds on various development indicators such as education, health, malnutrition, drinking water, and sanitation.

The Cabinet approved a ₹10- crore plan to develop Anjanadri Hills in Koppal, the Minister said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Cabinet approved rules framed under the Juvenile Justice Policy to provide justice for juveniles under the legal system. It aimed at providing a special treatment and protection to juvenile delinquency. It also approved a scheme for providing stipend of ₹70,000 during the skill training period for 200 candidates. About 10 institutions would be roped to upskill the youth, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app