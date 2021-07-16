Cabinet approves new buildings for KGTTI in Belagavi, Mangaluru

Belagavi

These institutes provide vocational training courses to youths

The State government has approved construction of a new building for Karnataka Germany Technical Training Institutes (KGTTI) in Belagavi and Mangaluru. The international agency provides vocational training courses to youths in five places in Karnataka. Around 4,000 youths are trained in various skills at these institutes.

The buildings will be constructed at a cost of ₹16.43 crore in Belagavi and ₹15.23 crore in Mangaluru.

The Department of Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood has set up five international Karnataka German Multi-purpose Development Centres in various cities to provide technical training in collaboration with the Karnataka - German Multi-purpose Development Center Society, Germany.

The State cabinet has decided to ask the Public Works Department to construct the buildings. Work will be started within three months, said Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is the Minister for public works.

The short-term and long-term training courses will help young people find jobs or become entrepreneurs, the Minister said in a release.