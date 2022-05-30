Cabinet approves legislature resolution urging Centre to clear Mekedatu project

May 30, 2022 22:16 IST

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday approved the resolution of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council that urged the Centre to provide clearance to the Mekedatu drinking water project.

Government sources said that the Cabinet also approved the resolution passed by both the Houses that the DPR for Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaiagai-Gundar project taken up by Tamil Nadu should not be cleared till the decision on the distribution of the rightful share of all the basin states are established. Following the Cabinet approval, it will be sent to the Centre, sources said.

The government also decided to consider those Karnataka gazetted probationers A and B post where selected candidates have not reported to work as vacant posts. Such posts will be treated as new posts during the next recruitment process, the Cabinet approved on Monday while giving clearance to bringing amendment to Karnataka Gazetted Probationers Recruitment (Appointment through competitive examination) rules 1997.

Sources said that some candidates who are selected for Group A and Group B posts do not report to duty citing various reasons. However, when such vacancy arises, candidates who have got different posts or candidates who have not cleared the examination approach the court seeking appointment for such posts. If such things happen, then it will affect the entire list, sources said.

The government has decided to notify the change and invite objections for the proposed change. If there are no objections, the amended rule will be notified without bringing the issue before the Cabinet again.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet approved construction of court complex at Puttur in Dakshin Kannada at a cost of ₹26.9 crore and drinking water project for 12 villages in Gangavati taluk in Koppal district at a cost of ₹18.85 crore. The Cabinet also approved the hearing impaired free Karnataka programme and fund the cochlear implant surgeries and services.