Cabinet approves cyber security policy

August 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

With the increase in cybercrimes in Karnataka, the Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy, 2023. It aims at strengthening capabilities of the State government and the IT industry in checking rising cases of cybercrime.

The policy envisages participation of local bodies, NGOs, and activists and the government in creating awareness about online banking fraud and online education, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil told reporters here.

The Karnataka Cyber Policy focuses on strengthening the cyber security eco-system and technology leadership through policy intervention, he added.

The policy has been introduced as Karnataka is among the States with the highest level of Internet penetration in the country.

Cyber security is of utmost concern to the IT and start-up industry that is a major source of employment and investment. The policy focuses on enhancing the general level of cyber security across all sectors, the Minister said.

The Centre introduced the National Cyber Security Policy in 2013, following which States such as Haryana and Tamil Nadu came out with their own cyber security frameworks.