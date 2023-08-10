HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves cyber security policy

August 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Nagesha 6022

With the increase in cybercrimes in Karnataka, the Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Cyber Security Policy, 2023. It aims at strengthening capabilities of the State government and the IT industry in checking rising cases of cybercrime.

The policy envisages participation of local bodies, NGOs, and activists and the government in creating awareness about online banking fraud and online education, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil told reporters here.

The Karnataka Cyber Policy focuses on strengthening the cyber security eco-system and technology leadership through policy intervention, he added.

The policy has been introduced as Karnataka is among the States with the highest level of Internet penetration in the country.

Cyber security is of utmost concern to the IT and start-up industry that is a major source of employment and investment. The policy focuses on enhancing the general level of cyber security across all sectors, the Minister said.

The Centre introduced the National Cyber Security Policy in 2013, following which States such as Haryana and Tamil Nadu came out with their own cyber security frameworks.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.