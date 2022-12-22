Cabinet approves ₹5,701-crore irrigation projects in Bombay Karnataka region

December 22, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved 13 irrigation projects costing ₹5,701.38 crore in the Bombay Karnataka region comprising Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gagad, Uttara Kannada, and Haveri districts.

Minister for Water Resources Govind M. Karjol said the Cabinet approved the Malligeri-Halagali lift irrigation project for lifting the Krishna waters for irrigation of 3,535 hectares in Mudhol and Bilagi taluks of Bagalkot district. The estimated cost of the project is ₹197 crore and it would be executed in two phases.

The ₹1486.41-crore Ammajeshwari (Kottalagi) lift irrigation project was approved and it would facilitate water to 9,950 hectares in Athani taluk in Belagavi district. The project would be implemented in two phases with an investment of ₹3,25.31 crore in the first phase.

The other projects that were approved by the Cabinet are: 20 tank filling projects in Arabavi in Belagavi (₹323.87 crore), Mahalakshmi lift irrigation project in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi (₹382.30 crore), Sri Channavrishabendra lift irrigation project (₹520 crore) in Kittur constituency in Belagavi, Sri Sattigeri lift irrigation project in Saundatti taluk in Belagavi (₹546 crore), 36 tank filling project in Aurad taluk of Bidar district (₹560.7 crore), Mehakar lift irrigation project in Balki of Bidar district (₹762 crore), Kalaburagi drinking water project (₹365 crore), Amrut Sarovar construction project in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency for supplying drinking water to taluks in the district (₹30 crore), 100 tank filling project in Yellapur taluk of Uttara Kannada (₹274.50 crore), eight tanks filling project in Alanda taluk (₹49.5 crore), and Inapur lift irrigation project in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi (₹204.1 crore)

The Cabinet cleared ₹475-crore project under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Belagavi district, and ₹100 crore for providing furniture for government primary, secondary schools, and PU colleges in the State.

Metro rail

The Karnataka Cabinet approved a revised cost of ₹14,133.17 crore for the Phase-I of the Namma Metro in Bengaluru and ₹3,740 crore for the implementation of the World Bank-aided drinking water project by the Karnataka Urban Water Supply Modernisation Project.

