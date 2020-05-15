Karnataka

Cabinet approves ₹445 crore transport hub project to Mangaluru

The State Cabinet has approved a ₹445 crore transport hub or bus stand project to Mangaluru, according to Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada.

The project on public private participation (PPP) model will come up on 7.23 acre land at Pumpwell, he said in a statement late on Thursday. It will be taken up under the smart city mission.

The total area of the project will be 10 lakh sq. ft. In addition to parking slots for buses, there will be multi-level car parking facility and a complex having shops and other offices. The concessionaire will have to manage the facilities created under the project for 40 years and later hand them over to Mangaluru City Corporation, he said.

The project had been mooted about a decade ago when J. Krishna Palemar was the minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and V. Ponnuraj was the Deputy Commissioner of the district.

