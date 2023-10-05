Cabinet approves 33% quota for OBCs in ULB elections; rejects 30-month tenure for Mayor, Dy. Mayor in BBMP, reclassification of backward classes

October 05, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet on Thursday accepted three recommendations, including providing reservation of 33% of the total seats in favour of OBCs in urban local body (ULB) elections, made by a commission headed by former judge K. Bhakthavatsala to study suitable political representation for other backward classes (OBCs) in ULB elections.

However, it rejected recommendations on the term of office of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for 30 months in BBMP and the re-classification of “backward classes”.

Aggregate reservation

The Cabinet accepted the recommendation of providing reservation of 33% of total seats in favour of OBCs in ULB elections. The aggregate reservation of seats in favour of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and the backward classes should not exceed 50% of the total seats in ULBs, said Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H K Patil after the Cabinet meeting.

Noting that 44.40% of the total population in Karnataka belonged to OBCs (including minorities), the commission in its report said that “the State in its wisdom and authority” had adopted the castes listed as OBCs for the purpose of education and employment, for purpose of political reservation on the ground that they were socially and politically backward in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

What HC said

The panel submitted the report to the previous BJP government on July 21, 2022. However, the High Court of Karnataka sought clarity on the authenticity of the data used in the report. Following which, the commission submitted the supplementary report. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accepted the supplementary report, sources in the government said.

It also accepted the recommendation on bringing all ULBs election wings under the control of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms.

Rejected

The Cabinet rejected two recommendations. It turned down a suggestion on amendment to Section 10 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act, 1976, regarding the term of office of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for 30 months.

The Cabinet also rejected the recommendation that “the State government may review the re-classification of ‘backward classes’ Category-A and B into two more categories of ‘backward classes’ for the purpose of effective reservation in favour of OBCs including minorities, before the next local body election that will be held in the year 2027 or 2028.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.