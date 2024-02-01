Cabinet approves 2% quota for sportspersons in govt. jobs

February 01, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress government in Karnataka on Thursday decided to extend 2% quota to sportspersons in jobs in all departments, at a Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Briefing presspersons on the decisions taken at the Cabinet, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said necessary rules would be formulated for the Karnataka State Civil Service and Recruitment Rules and gazette notification would be issued seeking objections. If no major objections are received within 15 days of the notification, he said the quota would be enforced for sportspersons in all government departments.

Currently, the reservation is provided to sportspersons in the police and forest departments of the State.

For medical facilities

The Cabinet has approved a sum of ₹142.47 crore for construction of a 450-bed hospital building attached to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan. A sum of ₹47.32 crore was approved for setting up a DNA centre at Raichur University campus, Raichur. A sum of ₹60 crore was approved for providing learning components to 10 Karnataka Public Schools at 93 Aspirational Taluks, Mr. Patil said.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, the Cabinet has approved ₹49.50 crore and ₹49.80 crore for setting up Allied Health Sciences College in Kalaburagi and Mysuru, respectively. Approval was given for setting up a RGUHS regional centre and laboratory and other works in Mangaluru at a cost of ₹49.75 crore.

A sum of ₹34.50 crore was approved for setting up burn care centres at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi, and Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belagavi. It also approved ₹499 crore for setting up hostels for students of Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri.

The Cabinet approved the Horticulture Department’s proposal on developing six cold storages in Haveri, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, and Hassan at the cost of ₹68.87 crore under the RIDF scheme of NABARD.

It was decided to amend the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act, 2024, for providing representation to 18,000 people in Kodagu. The Cabinet approved the release of ₹440.20 crore for waiver of interest on medium- and long-term loans availed from cooperative banks if farmers pay the principal amount.

Online registration of marriages

It was decided to simplify the process of marriage registration under the Hindu Marriages Act by submitting online applications at Bapuji, Gram One, and other centres in the State.

