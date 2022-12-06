Cabinet approval soon for govt. jobs to sportspersons: Bommai

December 06, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the State Cabinet would give its nod for direct recruitment of sportspersons in government jobs through the selection committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Department of Sports) and also to give Group-A jobs for Olympics and Paralympics winners who are graduates.

Speaking at a function organised to present Ekalavya and other sports awards in which Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot participated here on Tuesday, Mr. Bommai said the winners in Asian Games and Commonwealth medal winners who are also degree holders would be given Group-B jobs; those who have bagged medals in other sports events would be given Group-C and Group-D jobs. No other States has the policy of giving jobs to the sportspersons except Karnataka. Two percent of posts have been reserved for sportspersons in the Home Department, he said.

He said since August 15, 2022, the government has adopted 75 athletes and would train them for the Paris Olympics. They would be given training for four years and also provided facilities to continue studies. For this, the government has spent ₹10 lakh each.

Mr. Bommai said “young athletes are the assets of the country and success is guaranteed if they work hard with integrity”.

He said a youth policy would be brought in for the development of youth empowerment and sports and they would be given due importance.