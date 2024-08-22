GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cab fares to KIA increases after BIAL hikes pickup fees for aggregators

Published - August 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The authorised cab services at Kempegowda International Airport include KSTDC, Ola, Uber, Refex Mobility, WTI, COR, and Blusmart

The authorised cab services at Kempegowda International Airport include KSTDC, Ola, Uber, Refex Mobility, WTI, COR, and Blusmart | Photo Credit: File photo

Your cab ride to the airport in Bengaluru has got pricier as the charges have been raised by cab aggregators following the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd.’s (BIAL) decision to increase airport pickup fee as part of its concessionaire agreement renewal for Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The increased charges imposed by BIAL are being passed directly to passengers by the cab aggregators, leading to higher fares for airport rides.

Uber has begun informing riders about the increased pickup fee at KIA. “For all airport trips taken on Uber, a pickup fee is charged as part of our commercial agreements with airports. This fee is passed on to the airport, Uber does not retain these charges. The pickup fee has recently been increased at the Bengaluru airport, leading to updated fares for these trips. For the purpose of transparency, we are informing our riders about the revised fares for airport trips. The estimated fare for any trip inclusive of our commission, and applicable taxes, is shown upfront at the time of booking to enable the rider to make an informed choice,” the Uber spokesperson said.

However, other airport cab aggregators, including KSTDC, Ola, Refex Mobility, WTI, COR, and Blusmart, have not yet commented on the renewal of concessionaire agreement by BIAL.

When asked about the percentage increase in pickup charges, both BIAL and Uber declined to comment

In a statement, BIAL clarified that the authorised cab services at KIA include KSTDC, Ola, Uber, Refex Mobility, WTI, COR, and Blusmart. The BIAL spokesperson said: “All commercial partners including ground transport service providers at BIAL are appointed through tenders. The operators are selected through a robust techno-commercial bidding process, and the concession charges to BIAL are derived from their Business Plan during the tender process itself.”

BIAL had announced plans to impose an entry fee for both private and commercial vehicles starting May 20, including charges for stay and overstay at the arrival pickup lanes at Terminals 1 and 2. However, this move was suspended following strong opposition from passengers and cab drivers.

