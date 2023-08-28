Cab driver stabs PU student at college campus in Ramanagara for refusing his proposal

August 28, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

A PU student was allegedly stabbed by a cab driver at the college campus in Ramanagara town for declining his proposal on Monday morning.

According to the police, the victim, studying in II PU at a women’s college, was walking into the campus with her friends when the accused, waiting in the car, confronted her. Before she could realise it, the accused D.N. Chethan attacked her with a knife. The victim sustained two cut injuries on her shoulder and neck, and collapsed, profusely bleeding. The accused dragged her into the car and sped away.

The other students, shocked initially, later tried to stop the fleeing accused by pelting stones, but in vain. They later informed the police, who swung into action and rushed to a private hospital where the accused had taken the victim.

The police arrested Chethan and took him into custody for questioning. Senior police officials visited the hospital where the victim is in ICU and is said to be critical .

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder, abduction and invoked sections under POCSO Act as the victim is said to be underaged .

