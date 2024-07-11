ADVERTISEMENT

Cab driver stabbed to death in Bengaluru

Published - July 11, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death at the airport parking lot during a fight over a financial row on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the deceased Lokesh, a resident of JP Nagar, had a fight with driver Muthuraj, 31, at the parking lot. In the melee, Muthuraj allegedly stabbed Lokesh with a knife. The other drivers shifted Lokesh to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The airport police have registered a case and arrested Muthuraj, who allegedly confessed to the police that Lokesh had borrowed ₹6 lakh from him a year ago for business and did not return it. The accused used to ask Lokesh to return the money and used to have frequent fights over the issue, the police said.

