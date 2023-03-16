Cab driver murdered over financial row

March 16, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 30-year-old cab driver returning home was killed after an SUV knocked down his bike before running over him in front of his friends at Byaragondanahalli in Madanayakanahalli on Wednesday night.

Chandrashekhar was returning home with friends after a party when the incident occurred around 9 p.m. His friends alleged that it was a murder as the SUV ran over Chandrashekhar after knocking his bike down to ensure he is killed.

A probe revealed that Chandrashekhar had a financial dispute and had heated arguments with a gang before returning home. His friend alleged that a local goon, who runs a finance business giving money at exorbitant interests for gambling, wanted to recover the loan amount. His friends alleged that this could be the reason behind the murder.

The Madanayakanahalli police are probing the case.