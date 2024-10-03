GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cab driver found dead near Bidadi railway station

Published - October 03, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old cab driver was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a parked car near Bidadi railway station on Thursday.

The deceased, later identified as Muzammil Sharif from D.J. Halli, was discovered after a few passers-by noticed the car parked on the roadside for a few hours and alerted the police.

The police broke open the window and rushed him to a nearby hospital where a doctor confirmed that he was dead.

The police found the contact details from the car and informed the family after confirming his identity. They suspect that the death was due to poisoning, but are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause and rule out any foul play.

There was no death note found at the scene of crime. The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are waiting to question the family members.

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on ph: 104 for help)

