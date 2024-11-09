Cab driver booked for harassing women passenger

The International Airport police have registered a case against a cab driver for allegedly harassing a 34-year-old doctor on the pretext of dropping her home from the airport pick up point on Friday.

The victim, Dr. Nikhita Malik had landed at the airport from Delhi and booked a taxi at around 10 p.m. The accused identified as Basavaraju approached her and offered her to drop. Even though she noticed that the car she booked was different, he convinced her to board the taxi and started driving.

While driving the car the accused started demanding ₹1500 for the trip citing that it was a sedan car while the victim said that she had booked it for ₹1,300. Suspecting something fishy, Dr. Malik asked him to drop her back to the airport, but the accused continued to drive and stopped at a petrol pump asking her to pay ₹500 for the fuel.

At this juncture, the victim called 112 and reported the matter for which the accused brought her back to the airport and dropped her. The victim later took down the cab number and filed a complaint with the police seeking action. Based on the complaint the police have registered a case of impersonation for further investigation.

The Hindu had recently reported on such cases where cab drivers ferrying passengers to the airport demanding money, often in excess of the agreed-upon fare, for refuelling the vehicle midway and refusing to return the excess money.

