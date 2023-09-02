Cab driver arrested for theft

September 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yelahanka New Town police arrested a 37-year-old cab driver and recovered ₹30 lakh worth of gold and diamond valuables which he had stolen from a woman passenger.

The accused Nandish from Rajanukunte was hired by the victim who had come from Chennai to attend a wedding of one of her relatives. She checked into a hotel on Airport Road and hired a cab. While checking out from the hotel, the victim kept her luggage in her cab and went back to the hotel to return the key. The accused who was waiting in the cab stole gold and diamond valuables.

The victim who returned home found the valuables missing and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage in and around the hotel before arresting the accused .

The accused has been booked for theft and remanded into judicial custody.

