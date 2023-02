February 15, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Kengeri police arrested a 29-year-old cab driver from Machilipatnam and seized 9.9 kg of marijuana worth ₹4.25 lakh from him on Monday.

Based on a tip off, a team led by Inspector Praveen Kumar caught Kona Bhargava Kumar red-handed on Kommaghatta playground in Kengeri. They found a carton box filled with marijuana kept on the roadside.

Bhargava told the police that he sourced the drugs from his network in Vishakhapatnam. The accused has been booked under NDPS Act.