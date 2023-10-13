HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cab driver arrested for abusing passenger in Bengaluru

October 13, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a woman passenger and sending an indecent message to her on Thursday evening. The arrested has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Hosur. 

According to the police, the victim had booked a cab on one of the ride-hiring apps on Thursday evening while returning home after picking up her young daughter from school. When the cab allegedly did not turn up for nearly half an hour, she cancelled the ride and took an auto home.

However, the cab driver reportedly called her and took objection to her cancelling the ride. He allegedly called her repeatedly, verbally abused her using unparliamentary language, sent her an indecent message and also demanded that she refund the loss her cancelling the ride would cause him, following which she lodged a complaint with Electronics City police. They swung into action and arrested him in a few hours. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / police / road transport / travel and commuting / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.