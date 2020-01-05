CAA will not harm minorities: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s door-to-door campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 by visiting 10 houses, including those belonging to Muslims in Bengaluru city.

“CAA will not affect the interests of minorities. The Opposition parties are unnecessarily undertaking a false propaganda against it. Do not be misled,” the Chief Minister told the residents.

Later, he told reporters that the Opposition should give examples with documents if minorities have been genuinely affected by the CAA.

Claiming that there was no mala fide intent behind the CAA, he said the main intention of the campaign was to create awareness that the CAA would not affect minorities as being alleged by the Opposition parties.

The BJP leaders and party workers would visit three crore houses in the country, including 30 lakh in the State, under the campaign, he said. He distributed pamphlets comprising details about CAA to households during his visit.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan visited the houses of several prominent personalities, including writer Chandrashekar Kambar, and handed over pamphlets related to CAA. He said none of the minorities in India would lose their citizenship because of the Act.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also visited the houses of several dignitaries on Sunday to interact with them about the Act.