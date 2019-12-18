Karnataka

CAA will not cause any problems to Muslims: Angadi

more-in

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been brought in to provide shelter and citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians and others who fleeing from religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. It is not meant to create any problems for the Muslims in India. Indian Muslims have nothing to fear, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said in Ghataprabha on Wednesday. Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have declared themselves as Muslim countries. They are sending out non-Muslims. India needs to accommodate them, he said.

He expressed anger against those who were “misleading the country” about the CAA and other issues and were promoting violence in the name of protest. He was speaking after dedicating to the nation the newly doubled Ghataprabha-Chikkodi railway line. Any kind of violence is not acceptable, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 5:25:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/caa-will-not-cause-any-problems-to-muslims-angadi/article30339070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY