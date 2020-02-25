‘CAA will destroy India’

Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge addressing an anti-CAA rally in Yadgir on Tuesday.

YADGIR

25 February 2020 22:31 IST

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) will destroy the country, Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said.

He appealed to people of all communities, including Dalits, Muslims, Other Backward Classes, Christians, and Adivasis, to continue their fight against the Act.

Mr. Kharge was addressing the ‘Bharat Bachao Andolan’ programme held against CAA, NRC, and NPR here on Tuesday.

The former Union Minister, who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing an “anti-people act”, said that people of the country irrespective of their religion, caste, community have been raising their voice against CAA. However, Mr. Modi was still defending it. If such an Act is implemented, the entire country will suffer, he said. Mr. Kharge said several people were living in the country from decades without documents. Under such circumstances, what documents will they provide to prove citizenship. “I myself have no documents as my father too had no documents,” he said.

Referring to questions raised by various people, he said that economist Amartya Sen, Urjit Patel, and Raghuram Rajan had criticised the policy of Mr. Modi and warned him to improve the economical status. But, Mr. Modi ignored this warning, he added. Appealing to people to hold peaceful protests, Mr. Kharge said nine people have reportedly died in the Delhi protest.

Najma Nazir, activist, said that Modi government has been diving people by constructing a religious wall.