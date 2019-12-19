CAA protests: Demonstrations planned across Karnataka despite imposition of Section 144

As many as 40 platoons of Reserve Police force have been deployed along with the city police at sensitive points to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders came into place on Wednesday evening and organisations have been banned from staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Police personnel have been deployed at Mysore Bank Circle and Town Hall, where protests had been planned on Thursday. Some organisations, which did not want to be named, said they would go ahead with the protests. WhatsApp messages have also been doing the rounds, urging citizens to lend their support and gather at Town Hall.. “We will be peaceful… Please turn up,” read one such message.

“Senior police officers are monitoring the situation closely. No untoward incident has been reported so far,” a senior police officer said.

Jurisdictional police had intensified patrolling in the area, while traffic police and home guards had been deployed at the parking zones to ensure that people did not gather in groups unnecessarily, said a senior police officer.

Policemen on duty have been provided with cameras to record any untoward incidents, including raising of slogans.

In Mysuru, the protest planned by various organisations at the Town Hall on Thursday has been put off in the wake of the imposition of prohibitory orders.

The Socialist Democratic Party of India, one of the organisations calling the protest, issued a statement on Wednesday evening in this regard. SDPI leader Abdul Majeed said the protest would be held at a later date, which would be announced.

Situation normal in Kalaburagi

In Kalaburagi, the situation is absolutely normal as of now. But, organisations appear to be persistent on taking to the streets. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr. PC have been imposed across the district for three days and heavy police forces have been deployed. Organisations are expected to stage decentralised demonstrations.

Having imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr. PC in Mangaluru City Commissionerate limits from Thursday, police commissioner P.S. Harsha said police were keeping a close watch on social media platforms to check spread of hate/communal/provocative messages. Admins of such groups would be booked under relevant provisions, he cautioned. “People sitting here and receiving such messages from across the border too would be booked,” Dr. Harsha said.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Dharwad district from December 18 to 21. The orders follow a bandh call given by political parties to protest against the CAA, stated a release.

Protesters plan to assemble at the Hemavati Statue Circle around 11 a.m. in Hassan despite prohibitory orders.

(With inputs from Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dharwad and Hassan)