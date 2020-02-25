Karnataka

‘CAA is to divert public attention’

The former Union Minster Yeshwant Sinha has said that the Union government, sensing that the economy is not going to get any better sooner, has come up with CAA to divert public attention from a declining economy.

Speaking at the anti-CAA rally in Vijayapura on Monday, he called the CAA a black law which was fundamentally against the Constitution.

“I have met several legal experts who have clarified that CAA is totally against the Constitution,” he said.

Asserting that the fight will continue till the Union government withdrew CAA, he said that the BJP will instigate anti-CAA protesters to respond with violence. He said that the people, however, should not get influenced by such acts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 1:36:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/caa-is-to-divert-public-attention/article30907971.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY