‘CAA is to divert public attention’

The former Union Minster Yeshwant Sinha has said that the Union government, sensing that the economy is not going to get any better sooner, has come up with CAA to divert public attention from a declining economy.

Speaking at the anti-CAA rally in Vijayapura on Monday, he called the CAA a black law which was fundamentally against the Constitution.

“I have met several legal experts who have clarified that CAA is totally against the Constitution,” he said.

Asserting that the fight will continue till the Union government withdrew CAA, he said that the BJP will instigate anti-CAA protesters to respond with violence. He said that the people, however, should not get influenced by such acts.