CAA is about granting citizenship, not snatching it away, says Amit Shah

Defending the Citizen (Amendment) Act, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the population of Hindus residing in Pakistan had drastically reduced from 30% to 3%.

Addressing a pro-CAA rally in Hubballi, he said that 70% of the people who were forced to flee their countries after religious persecution and sought shelter in India belonged to the lower classes and those opposing giving them citizenship were “anti-Dalits”. He sought answers from “champions of human rights” on the plight of people who were subjected to religious persecution.

Accusing the Congress and other Opposition parties of misleading the Muslims in the country and for violence during anti-CAA protests, Mr. Shah said that CAA would not snatch away citizenship from anyone. “CAA will not snatch away citizenship of my Muslim brothers. There is no clause in CAA to do so. You will have equal rights like all Indians. It is an Act for giving citizenship,” he said.

Mr. Shah called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a debate on CAA. “I will first ask Rahul Baba to read CAA fully and challenge him for a debate on it. Pralhad Joshi [MP and Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs] will debate with you on the issue,” he said.

He said the Congress had always opposed steps taken in the interest of the nation. Comparing Mr. Rahul with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr. Shah said as the stands of both were similar, he was compelled to seek answer on the relationship between the Congress and Mr. Khan.

Mr. Shah, who began his speech by remembering Kittur queen Chennamma, Gangubai Hangal and the seer of Moorusavir Mutt, took only few minutes to explain CAA and then continued with criticism of the Congress and Mr. Rahul.

In a short speech, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa urged the crowd to strengthen the party and ensure victory in 150 constituencies in the next Assembly elections. Mr. Joshi showered praises on Mr. Shah. Prominent Ministers of the State Cabinet, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others were present.

Plea for missed call

Mr. Shah engaged the crowd by asking them questions on whether they accepted the abolition of Article 370 and triple talaq, approved the surgical strikes and wanted the Ram Mandir. He finally asked them to give a missed call from their mobile phones to support CAA, reading out the number they have to call.