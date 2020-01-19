CAA: BJP to bring out booklet on agony of refugees

The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit has decided to use the occasion of Republic Day to compliment Prime Minister Narendra Modi for amending the Citizenship Act and to bring out a booklet highlighting the agony of the refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan empty handed.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Sunday, BJP State general secretary N. Ravi Kumar said the party cadre would unfurl the tricolour in all the 58,000 booths of the State and take up the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in those meetings. All elected representatives would participate in this event that will also mark the end of the party’s outreach programme.

He said the BJP would also utilise the occasion to expose the Congress’ alleged “politics of negativism, duplicity and hypocrisy” on the issue of the CAA. He said during the outreach programme, the BJP cadre had reached about 70 lakh people through various programmes, including visiting 20 lakh houses and 61 intellectuals’ meetings.