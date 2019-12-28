‘CAA and NRC a naked exhibition of religious fundamentalism from Centre’

Ravivarma Kumar, former Advocate-General, on Saturday termed the recent moves of the Union government, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), as “a naked exhibition of religious fundamentalism”.
He was speaking at a State-level convention against CAA-NRC organised by the All-India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO).
Sasikanth Senthil S., former IAS officer, also spoke at the event. He urged youngsters to voice their opinions in every way. “Try and understand that their [the government’s] propaganda that can be countered only by public opinion,” he said.
K. Uma, State secretary of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), said citizens can tolerate anything but should not be deprived of their fundamental rights. She accused the BJP of using CAA as a political weapon to keep its vote bank secure.
