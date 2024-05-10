CA site to turn into ‘temple park’ stokes controversy

A recently-formed citizens’ group’s move to install an idol on a plot belonging to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), earmarked for Civic Amenities (CA), has turned controversial. The installation has been scheduled for Saturday in Geetanjali Layout at HAL III Stage.

Gitanjali Citizens Forum (GCF) aims to turn the CA site into “temple park” despite the BDA Act, 1976, which does not allow private parties to build structures or use the site for purposes other than playgrounds, parks or other civic amenities. The forum, however, calls it a move aimed at “protecting” land from encroachment.

How it began

About two months ago, the BDA fenced the plot and installed a signboard at the site stating that the property belongs to the authority, ostensibly to protect the CA site from land grabbers.

A resident of the layout, talking to The Hindu, said this layout was formed several decades ago by the erstwhile City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), before the formation of the BDA. The BDA came into being later, on January 6, 1975. The BDA earmarked it as a CA site.

The resident said the Forum has installed a canopy and pandal as also a concrete platform for a Ganesha idol. The Forum has urged people to donate money to meet the expenses of the event.

What forum says

On the other hand, B.N. Kumar, president of the forum, contending that neither he nor the Forum has ill motives, said through establishing the statue, they are “protecting the land from encroachment.” He claimed that in 1972, the BDA earmarked this CA site for the temple. The land was earlier encroached upon by a private party and it was the Forum that fought in the court to bring the site back to the BDA’s fold, he added.

According to the BDA Act, “The authority should not sell, or otherwise dispose of any area reserved for the public parks and playgrounds and civic amenities, for any other purpose and any disposition so made shall be null and void.” The Act also states that the Authority shall have the power to lease, sell or otherwise transfer any area reserved for civic amenities for the purpose for which such area is reserved.

BDA Commissioner, N. Jayaram said he will look into the details of the issue. However, he added that if, by any chance, an idol had already been installed or a temple already built, BDA “may not be able to initiate any corrective action.”

