CA site meant for school in Raichur recovered after encroachment is cleared

Published - November 22, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration recently cleared encroachment wherein a shed had been constructed on a CA site in Raichur, with tight police security.

Assistant Commissioner of Raichur Sub-Division Gajajan Bale, Commissioner of CMC Siddayya Hiremath and other officials were involved in the clearance drive. They shifted Ganesh and Shiva idols which were put up inside the shed to a temple in the city.

The CA site in Santosh Nagar was sanctioned to the Education Department to construct a high school since the existing schoolbuilding in LBS Nagar was in a dilapidated condition. Meanwhile, a shed was constructed by local residents on the same site. They also placed the idols inside the shed.

In protest against such encroachment, several organisations submitted memoranda to the district administration urging it to clear it and construct the school as originally planned. However, it was kept pending for a long time.

After the district administration, the CMC and the police cleared the encroachment on Tuesday night, the Education and Public Works departments took further action to establish the school by marking the land.

However, this led to a protest by the BJP citing the reason that the action by the authorities has hurt people’s sentiments. The police took MLA Shivaraj Patil and others on protest into custody. They were all released later.

Deputy Commissioner Nitish K. made it clear that the CA site was allotted to the Education Department to construct a school and therefore, the encroachment was cleared. The district administration will take further steps to clear all encroachments on government land in phases.

An Additional Superintendent of Police, three Deputy Superintendents of Police and adequate police were on duty for the clearance drive.

