CA from Hubballi enters ‘Asia Book of Records’ for cycling feat

November 18, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Gurumurthy Matarangimath , 63, a chartered accountant from Hubballi, has entered the ‘Asia Book of Records’ for being the oldest to pedal 50 km everyday for 100 days continuously.

As per the record certificate, Mr. Gurumurthy pedalled 50 km everyday from May 11, 2023, to August 18, 2023, thus covering a distance of 5,000 km in 100 days.

According to Mr. Gurumurthy, from April 2022, he had pedalled 50 km daily at least 455 times. However, there were gaps in between because of illness or travel to other places. “But I pedalled 50 kms daily from May 11, to August 18, without any break for the sake of create the record of being the oldest to achieve the feat and also create awareness about the benefits of cycling among the youth,” he has said.

Mr. Matarangimath started cycling at the age of 60 and by February 6, 2023, he had pedaled 50,000 km. He has bagged various awards including the Cyclist of the Year award presented by Hubballi Bicycle Club for inspiring others to take up cycling.

The elderly cyclist has also completed duathlon events held in Hubballi and Belagavi, during which the participants have to run for 10 km, pedal 40 km and then run 5 km. Mr. Gurumurthy wants to keep cycling to inspire as many youngsters as possible.

