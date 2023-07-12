ADVERTISEMENT

C. Sathyabhama takes charge as Hassan DC

July 12, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

C. Sathyabhama (right) taking charge as Deputy Commissioner of Hassan on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

IAS officer C. Sathyabhama took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Hassan district on Wednesday. B.R. Poornima, CEO of Hassan ZP, who held charge of DC after M.S. Archana was transferred, welcomed Ms. Sathyabhama and handed over charge. 

Ms. Sathyabhama, 2012 batch IAS officer, was the Director of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the Department of Commerce and Industries in Bengaluru. Earlier, she worked as Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayats at Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, and as Deputy Commissioner of Kolar.

Speaking to presspersons, Ms. Sathyabhama said she would work towards ensuring the government’s benefits reach the needy. Besides that, she would give attention to the development of tourist destinations in the district. 

Additional DC K.T. Shanthala and other senior officers of the district administration were present.

