May 26, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

MLA and former Minister C. Puttarangashetty is the Congress candidate for the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He defeated former Minister V. Somanna of the BJP in Chamarajanagar constituency in the 2023 elections.

Mr. Puttarangashetty’s candidature for the Deputy Speaker’s post has been approved by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, said the party’s sources.