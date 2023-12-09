C-CAMP researchers formulate new novel bio-alternative for controlling Xanthomonas

December 09, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Researchers at Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) have formulated a novel bio-alternative called XanthoControl for the effective management of Xanthomonas spp, a phytopathogenic bacteria.

According to C-CAMP, Xanthomonas is considered the fourth most virulent phytopathogenic bacteria, affecting 400 different plant varieties worldwide including important food and vegetable crops like rice, cruciferous vegetables, and pomegranate among others.

“The antibiotic Streptocycline, a mix of two antibiotics - Streptomycin and Tetracycline is the only available solution for Xanthomonas control. It is banned for agricultural use by the Government of India; hence, alternative biocontrol agents are an urgent requirement for the management of plant diseases,” states C-CAMP.

In tomato and pomegranate

It added that its molecule XanthoControl’s efficacy has been demonstrated against two species of Xanthomonas: Xanthomonas axonopodis pv. punicae and Xanthomonas campestris pv. Vesicatoria and has shown positive results in reducing bacterial blight in both tomato and pomegranate crops.

“XanthoControl has been essentially developed as an alternative to Xanthomonas which affects many crops including pomegranate, rice and others,” said C-CAMP, Director and CEO Dr Taslimarif Saiyed.

Dr. Saiyed added that C-CAMP began working on XanthoControl about four years ago along with the Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) at Imphal.

Industry support

C-CAMP is now looking for industry support for the further development of XanthoControl as a substitute for existing chemical pesticides antibiotics like streptocycline.

“We have found that XanthoControl is highly effective against Xanthomonas control in our laboratories. We want the industry to take it up, test it in the field and provide it to farmers who can have something rather than nothing,” Dr Saiyed said. He added that four industries have shown interest and also undertaken trials.

C-CAMP said that it is a cost-effective, safe, bio-derived, organic solution apart from being stable at a wide pH and temperature range. It also has a shelf life of around four months. Dr Saiyed said that this programme was funded by the Principal Scientific Advisor’s Office, Government of India and Pratiksha Trust.