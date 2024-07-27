C-CAMP partners with Global AMR Innovation Fund

C-CAMP recently partnered with the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care’s Global AMR Innovation Fund to nurture and fund innovations for antimicrobial resistance in the environment.

“This partnership between GAMRIF and C-CAMP will support the development of innovative solutions addressing AMR in the environment, for the benefit of low- and middle- income countries where the burden of drug resistance is the highest,” said a press release.

The partnership with GAMRIF provides 360-degree support across the whole value chain of solutions from idea identification to productisation, deployment and integration of innovation.

Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director-CEO, C-CAMP said, “With our decade-long work in this area, we are confident of harnessing the most exciting AMR innovation science happening in India and across the globe into solutions to tackle the challenge, especially the often-neglected issue of environmental AMR that threatens low- and middle-income countries.”

Professor Dame Sally Davies, U.K. Special Envoy for AMR, said,”AMR impacts every human, animal and environment system, from local to global levels. The environment plays a key role in the emergence and spread of AMR and therefore forms a key part of the solution.”

