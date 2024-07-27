GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

C-CAMP partners with Global AMR Innovation Fund

Published - July 27, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

C-CAMP recently partnered with the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care’s Global AMR Innovation Fund to nurture and fund innovations for antimicrobial resistance in the environment. 

“This partnership between GAMRIF and C-CAMP will support the development of innovative solutions addressing AMR in the environment, for the benefit of low- and middle- income countries where the burden of drug resistance is the highest,” said a press release.

The partnership with GAMRIF provides 360-degree support across the whole value chain of solutions from idea identification to productisation, deployment and integration of innovation.

Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director-CEO, C-CAMP said, “With our decade-long work in this area, we are confident of harnessing the most exciting AMR innovation science happening in India and across the globe into solutions to tackle the challenge, especially the often-neglected issue of environmental AMR that threatens low- and middle-income countries.”

Professor Dame Sally Davies, UK Special Envoy for AMR, said,”AMR impacts every human, animal and environment system, from local to global levels. The environment plays a key role in the emergence and spread of AMR and therefore forms a key part of the solution.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.