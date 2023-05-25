C-CAMP launches Antimicrobial Resistance Quest

May 25, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) is launching the 4th edition of Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) supported Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Quest.

The Quest is a nationwide platform dedicated exclusively to innovations in the AMR domain and aims to identify, reward, and nurture Indian innovators developing solutions to tackle AMR with a specific focus on ESKAPE Pathogens.

The quest presents opportunities for funding and commercialisation of the idea stage, as well as more mature stage innovations.

AMR Quest 2023 will be open to students, early-stage and late-stage start-ups or MSMEs. Ideas and innovations in non-traditional therapeutics, preventatives, diagnostics, and direct-acting small molecule therapeutics will be accepted.

Winners of the quest will be rewarded with mentorship through an accelerator program called C-CAMP AMR Accelerator Program - 2023. The accelerator will provide an opportunity to develop the solution as a technology and a business venture with structured mentorship in science, business, regulation, patent law, fundraising, etc.

Additionally, winners will have the opportunity to participate in AMR Innovators School -2023, where they will engage with leading experts across disciplines, collaborate with like-minded peers, and further enhance their knowledge and skills in the field of AMR. Innovators will also be given global exposure through paid participation in any one global conference in the field.

“AMR Quest is a one-of-a-kind chance for India’s growing AMR innovation community to be counted among the world’s leading AMR innovators and contribute to global efforts against the huge threat posed by AMR. We are excited to have thrown the program open to students and idea-stage innovations this year,” said C-CAMP Director and CEO, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed.

CARB-X and C-CAMP have partnered to bolster ecosystem development across three funding pillars: preventatives, diagnostics and therapeutics.