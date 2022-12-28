HamberMenu
C-CAMP collaborates with Swiss organisation to tackle resistant bacterial infections 

December 28, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The letter of intent being signed by Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO-Director of C-CAMP, François Franceschi, Head of Asset Evaluation and Development at GARDP, and Subasree Srinivasan, GARDP Medical Director.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has joined hands with a Swiss not-for-profit organization, Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), to tackle the global problem of resistant bacterial infections.

C-CAMP said that both parties have a joint aspiration to assist in fast-tracking the clinical development, validation and integration of innovative diagnostic solutions for anti-microbial resistance (AMR) into the health system for access by end-users including clinicians, laboratories, and hospitals.

The letter of intent has been signed for the collaboration.

“This collaboration would allow C-CAMP to leverage its significant network in the Indian innovation ecosystem to identify, nurture, and scale up innovative solutions in India and beyond. Our collaboration with GARDP will help especially in clinical development and validation of C-CAMP-supported AMR solutions, with the larger goal of driving sustainable and ethical access to emerging technologies. This access will be crucial to bending the growing curve of AMR in India and abroad,” said Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO-Director of C-CAMP.

Francois Franceschi, Head of Asset Evaluation and Development at GARDP, said that the letter of intent with C-CAMP recognises the significant role India plays in providing global AMR solutions.

“It is an important opportunity to explore synergies in evaluating and providing feedback for the clinical development of urgently needed innovative diagnostic solutions to help tackle AMR globally, with an emphasis on solutions that are also deployable in low- and middle-income countries.” Dr. Franceschi said.

