Bytes’ conference at Infosys in Mysuru on Feb. 10, 11

February 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Infosys Learning campus in Mysuru will be hosting the two-day ‘Bytes’ conference on February 10 and 11.

The 4 th edition of the conference is organised by the IT Education Standards Board that aims to improve the quality of professional education in the State and to develop human resources for the IT sector.

Minister for Higher Education and IT and BT C.N. Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate the conference on the theme “Industrial Revolution 4.0: Opportunities and Challenges”. On the occasion, the Minister will be launching ‘Bytes Unnathi’, a programme for achieving the targeted goals in the next three years.

Employment training to 10,000 youth from rural areas has been planned under the ‘Bytes Unnathi’. Over 1,000 companies will be choosing the youth for training using artificial intelligence, a release said.

Also, under the same programme, 1,000 girl students will be getting corporate scholarships and over 1,000 faculty will get training on future technologies.

Over 10,000 students are expected to participate in the conference.

As many as 100 engineering colleges, including 16 government engineering colleges, will benefit from ‘Bytes Unnathi’, the release said.

