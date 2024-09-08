Byrathi Suresh assures action against guilty in MUDA ‘scam’ after Desai Commission submits report

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh has assured action against all persons found guilty of irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) after the P.N. Desai Commission submits its report.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday, Mr. Suresh said a detailed probe by the Commission headed by retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai into the alleged irregularities in MUDA is underway. Claiming that several lakhs of pages of documents were under scrutiny by the Commission, the Minister said no irregularity by the MUDA will be condoned.

“The documents collection is underway and the P.N. Desai-headed Commission’s office is working very aggressively,” he said.

Reacting to the demands for action against former MUDA Commissioner D.B. Natesh following the suspension of another former MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, Mr. Suresh said a decision to suspend Mr. Dinesh Kumar, who was the immediate past Commissioner of MUDA, was taken after an internal departmental probe found wrong-doing by him.

Mr. Suresh said the P.N. Desai Commission’s report was also underway and if the inquiry finds anyone else involved in wrongdoing, action will be initiated against them whether it is Natesh, the former Commissioner of MUDA or any other Commissioner before him.

When his attention was drawn to the reported letter written to the Urban Development Department Secretary by Mr. Natesh in 2022 against the then MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev questioning the sanction of khathas to the sites of a residential layout developed by the latter, Mr. Suresh said he does not know about the letter as he was not a Minister when the letter was reportedly sent. However, he said he will try to ascertain the matter.

But, Mr. Suresh said he was not interfering in the affairs of the Urban Development Department in view of the ongoing probe by the P.N. Desai Commission. Any action against irregularities in the MUDA will be taken only after the Commission submits its report, he said.

Mr. Suresh said he was in Mysuru on a visit to Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills and Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.

