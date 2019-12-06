Bypolls: Turnout down by four percentage points from 2018

The final turnout in the bypolls to the 15 Assembly constituencies held on Thursday has been recorded as 67.90%. This is a decrease of four percentage points from the average of 71.9% recorded in the 15 constituencies in 2018.

K.R. Puram is in the bottom in terms of voter turnout, followed by Shivajinagar, according to the final data released by the Election Commission on Friday.

The highest turnout was in Hoskote with a turnout of 90.90%. Except Gokak and Hoskote that saw a marginal rise in the turnout compared to the 2018 Assembly polls, there has been a dip in the turnout in all other constituencies.

As per the final figures, Shivajinagar and K.R. Puram are the only constituencies out of the 15 to have seen less than half of eligible voters turn up at the booths. Shivajinagar is followed by Mahalakshmi Layout that saw 51.21% polling.

According to the final data shared by the Election Commission, the number of votes polled by female voters is a tad less than those polled by male voters. While 68.05% of the total 19,25,535 male voters exercised their franchise, 67.7% of the total 18,52,036 women voters were present.

Least no. of female votes

For the record, Shivajinagar also saw the least number of female votes polled with a mere 44,298 of 95,816 women voters having exercised their franchise. In all other constituencies, the turnout of women voters was upwards – 60%. The highest turnout was in Hoskote with 90.90%. Compared to the provisional turnout released on Thursday, the four Bengaluru city constituencies — K.R. Puram, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, and Shivajinagar — saw a marginal rise in the turnout. However, they continued to be at the bottom of the list of 15.

Transgender votes

Of the 413 other gender votes in the 15 constituencies, 8.25% (34) voted. There was zero other gender participation in at least four constituencies — K.R. Puram, Athani, Gokak, and Hirekerur. For the record, nearly 40% of the total other gender voters was registered in K.R. Puram, which is the highest.

Mahalakshmi Layout saw the highest participation of other gender in the electoral process with 26% of the total enrolled voters in the constituency voting.