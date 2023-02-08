ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls to vacant posts in gram panchayats in Dharwad district on February 25

February 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde on Wednesday issued a notification for conducting  byelections to vacant posts in various gram panchayats in the district. The bypolls will be held on February 25.

As per the election notification issued by Mr. Hegde, byelections will be held for one vacant seat (General) in Hebballi Gram Panchayat, one seat (SC Woman) in Navalli Gram Panchayat, one seat in Ward No 1 (General Woman) and two seats (SC woman, A category) in Ward No 2 and four seats in Ward No 3 (Cat B, Cat A, General Woman and General) of Arekurahatti in Yamanur Gram Panchayat.

As per the notification, February 14 is the last date for filing nomination papers and scrutiny will be taken up on February 15.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The candidates will have time till February 17 to withdraw their nomination papers and elections, if required, will be conducted on February 25, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Re-polling, if required, will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 28, at 8 a.m.

Mr. Hegde has said that the election process will be completed on February 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US