Bypolls to vacant posts in gram panchayats in Dharwad district on February 25

February 08, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde on Wednesday issued a notification for conducting  byelections to vacant posts in various gram panchayats in the district. The bypolls will be held on February 25.

As per the election notification issued by Mr. Hegde, byelections will be held for one vacant seat (General) in Hebballi Gram Panchayat, one seat (SC Woman) in Navalli Gram Panchayat, one seat in Ward No 1 (General Woman) and two seats (SC woman, A category) in Ward No 2 and four seats in Ward No 3 (Cat B, Cat A, General Woman and General) of Arekurahatti in Yamanur Gram Panchayat.

As per the notification, February 14 is the last date for filing nomination papers and scrutiny will be taken up on February 15.

The candidates will have time till February 17 to withdraw their nomination papers and elections, if required, will be conducted on February 25, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Re-polling, if required, will be held on February 27 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 28, at 8 a.m.

Mr. Hegde has said that the election process will be completed on February 28.

