ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls to three seats in Karnataka on November 13

Published - November 13, 2024 01:32 am IST - Bengaluru

Sons of two former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, are locked in close contests in Channapatna and Shiggaon constituencies

The Hindu Bureau

Polling staff leaving the mustering centre in Sandur for their designated polling station on Tuesday (November 13, 2024) evening. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A little over seven lakh voters will cast their votes on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in the byelections to Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon Assembly constituencies after weeks of intense campaign.

Though it is not a significant election in terms of numbers, it has turned out to be a prestige battle for many. Sons of two former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Bharath Bommai, are locked in close contests in Channapatna and Shiggaon constituencies.

The byelections have been necessitated due to the resignations of Mr. Kumaraswmy (JD-S), Mr. Basavaraj (BJP), and E. Tukaram (Congress) after their victory in Mandya, Haveri, and Ballari Lok Sabha constituencies. Mr. Tukaram’s wife Annapoorna is contesting from Sandur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US